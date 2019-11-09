Wowbit Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Wowbit has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $37,796.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wowbit has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wowbit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

Wowbit (WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com . The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html

Buying and Selling Wowbit

Wowbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

