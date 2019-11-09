Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Get Workiva alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of WK traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 359,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. Workiva has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP J Stuart Miller sold 60,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $3,419,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,553,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,142,038 shares of company stock worth $64,386,888 over the last ninety days. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,432,000 after purchasing an additional 637,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 349,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,767,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,668,000 after purchasing an additional 132,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,808,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.