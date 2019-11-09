Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.09. 6,124,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,119. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

