Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,975,530,000 after purchasing an additional 683,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 19,929.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after purchasing an additional 545,263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 31,200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,011,000 after purchasing an additional 518,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after purchasing an additional 315,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,215,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Workday from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp set a $235.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $225.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,867,615.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $52,581,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock worth $189,341,183. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $162.42. 1,413,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,788. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.13 and a beta of 1.49. Workday Inc has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.83 and a 200 day moving average of $192.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

