Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

WTFC stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $79.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

