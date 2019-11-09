Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.97.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEye and WindVision sensors, which measure wind direction and wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

