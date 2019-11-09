William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WLH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush raised William Lyon Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:WLH opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. William Lyon Homes has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. William Lyon Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

