William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.73. 471,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,336. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.97. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.