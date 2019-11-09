WeTrust (TRST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $5,375.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00224356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.01457544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00120286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WeTrust was first traded on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

