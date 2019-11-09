Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after buying an additional 38,506 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 337,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,509,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Msci news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.00. 367,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,695. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $249.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.20.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

