Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 66.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jorge P. Lemann acquired 3,496,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $32.85. 4,422,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,605,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $54.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.26.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

