Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 61.77 and a beta of -0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

