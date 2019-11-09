Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 907 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,138,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,531 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,215,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,133,000 after purchasing an additional 122,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,512,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 48,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $105,465,461.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,663,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,406,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,815.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

