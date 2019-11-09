Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Westpac Banking from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Westpac Banking in a research report on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Westpac Banking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. Westpac Banking has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 4.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 36.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 64,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 27.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 44,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

