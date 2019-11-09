West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM) Shares Down 7.1%

West Kirkland Mining Inc (CVE:WKM)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 49,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 148,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00.

About West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM)

West Kirkland Mining Inc, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Hasbrouck heap leach gold project, which consists of the Hasbrouck and Three Hills properties located in southwestern Nevada.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for West Kirkland Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Kirkland Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.