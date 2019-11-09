WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 317.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 283.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 715.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $54.05. 446,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,221. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $52.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

