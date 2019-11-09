Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.41

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as high as $5.54. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 3,606 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 102,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 145,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 96,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

