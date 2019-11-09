Wells Fargo & Co Increases USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target to $18.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,919. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

