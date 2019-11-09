WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.12, approximately 97,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 469,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.98 million during the quarter.

WeedMD Inc produces and sells medical marijuana, including dried marijuana, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, marijuana plants, and marijuana seeds in Canada. The company has a research and development supply and collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The company is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

