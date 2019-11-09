Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,766 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,336 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 108.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,086 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 104.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 139,565 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 14.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,713 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

LPX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,040. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

