Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,027 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. THB Asset Management boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 89,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 9,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $645,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 78,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,839 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $954.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. ValuEngine cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

