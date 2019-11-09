Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,386 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.79. 599,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.57. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.