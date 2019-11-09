Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $89.40. 243,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.10. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

