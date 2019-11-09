Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 26,444 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.18% of Unisys worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth about $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 84.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth about $267,000.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of NYSE UIS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 953,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,488. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $690.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.56. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Unisys had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $757.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.