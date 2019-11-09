Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $243.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($10.77) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICPT. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. 450,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,833. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 720.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 5,207 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $314,086.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,448.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,453 shares of company stock worth $104,685 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

