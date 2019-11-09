Wedbush Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CATY opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,277,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 63,312 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,245 shares of company stock worth $551,532 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.