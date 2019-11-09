WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, RTT News reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group updated its FY19 guidance to $3.51-3.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $98.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 27,105 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $2,593,677.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $341,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,067.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,615 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,723 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

