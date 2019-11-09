WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 4,988 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Olin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.35. 1,717,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. SunTrust Banks cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,230 shares of company stock worth $357,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

