WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 115,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.33 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $135,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,931,989.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,805 shares of company stock worth $1,811,632. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $36.61. 8,408,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,493,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.18. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $41.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of -0.05.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

