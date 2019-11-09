WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.23% of Triumph Group worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

NYSE:TGI traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,961. Triumph Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $772.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

