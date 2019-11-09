WealthTrust Axiom LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 1.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.11. 668,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

