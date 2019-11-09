WAX (WAXP) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $21.15 million and $234,976.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bithumb and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,770,303,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,205,646 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bittrex, C2CX, Kucoin, Huobi, Bithumb, Tidex, IDEX, Upbit, Bibox, Radar Relay, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

