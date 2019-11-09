Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Stock Position Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

Shares of WTS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.44 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 9,643 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $907,020.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,920.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

