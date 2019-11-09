Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.00

Shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 56067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Get Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.