Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Wajax in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Wajax alerts:

TSE:WJX traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$14.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.66. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$14.10 and a 52 week high of C$23.15.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$409.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wajax will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.