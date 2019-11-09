Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $4.91 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VOYA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.13.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $255,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Voya Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $365,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, H2O AM LLP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 241,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,702 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

