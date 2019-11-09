Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.
VOD opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.