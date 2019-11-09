VIVO (VIVO) Trading 18% Higher This Week

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. One VIVO coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. VIVO has a total market capitalization of $6,689.00 and $4.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIVO has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIVO

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,884,248 coins and its circulating supply is 5,064,248 coins. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net . VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg . The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIVO using one of the exchanges listed above.

