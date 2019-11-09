Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s 6th Largest Position

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.2% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.97. 3,777,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,614,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

