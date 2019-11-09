Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Issues Earnings Results

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Virtusa updated its Q3 guidance to $0.73-$0.79 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.51-$2.65 EPS.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 488,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Get Virtusa alerts:

VRTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virtusa from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $25,089,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.