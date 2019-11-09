Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VKTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.19.
Shares of VKTX stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.29.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.
