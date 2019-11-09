Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VKTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.29.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

