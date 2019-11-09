Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 1,099,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.69 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.29. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

