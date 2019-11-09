Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.20.

Shares of VRSK opened at $136.75 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.01.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $7,251,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,744.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $12,025,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

