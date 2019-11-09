Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VCEL. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on Vericel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 695,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.47 million, a P/E ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Vericel has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $282,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,846,000 after buying an additional 73,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after buying an additional 66,650 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,152,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,775,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

