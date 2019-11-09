Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $55.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vectrus traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $51.85, approximately 2,080 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 61,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VEC. ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $649,249.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 900.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 644,127 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the second quarter worth approximately $16,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the second quarter worth approximately $12,561,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the second quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 74.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $534.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

