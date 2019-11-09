Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 target price on Varex Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.42 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2,325.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 778,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,684.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 572,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $7,821,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 105.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 198,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,063.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

