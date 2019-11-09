Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $283.80 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $284.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.