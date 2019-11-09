Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,295,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,845. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

