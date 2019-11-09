Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 39,314 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 305,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,244. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

