VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLTR stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.